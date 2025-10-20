JnU Chhatra Dal leader murdered; female tuition student held for questioning

A female private tuition student has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Jubayed Ahmed, a postgraduate student and Chhatra Dal leader from Jagannath University (JnU), in the capital’s Armanitola area.

The detainee was identified as Borsha, a college student from the area.

Jubayed was stabbed in front of a house on Noor Box Road in the Bangshal area on Sunday afternoon, where he had gone for a private tutoring session.

Seriously injured, he attempted to climb the stairs but collapsed on the third floor, where he died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lalbagh Zone, Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, said the detainee is one of Jubayed’s private students.

He added that multiple police teams are working to track down and arrest others involved in the murder.

Regarding the motive behind the killing, DC Sami said: “All residents of the building are being questioned. We hope to uncover the full details of the incident soon.”

CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows two young men wearing black T-shirts and carrying backpacks running toward Bangshal Road from the Moktha area of Noor Box Road at around 4:39pm. Police suspect the individuals may be linked to the murder.