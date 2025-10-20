Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

JnU Chhatra Dal leader murdered; female tuition student held for questioning

Jubayed was stabbed in front of a house on Noor Box Road in the Bangshal area on Sunday afternoon

Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 09:52 AM

A female private tuition student has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Jubayed Ahmed, a postgraduate student and Chhatra Dal leader from Jagannath University (JnU), in the capital’s Armanitola area.

The detainee was identified as Borsha, a college student from the area.

Jubayed was stabbed in front of a house on Noor Box Road in the Bangshal area on Sunday afternoon, where he had gone for a private tutoring session.

Seriously injured, he attempted to climb the stairs but collapsed on the third floor, where he died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lalbagh Zone, Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, said the detainee is one of Jubayed’s private students. 

He added that multiple police teams are working to track down and arrest others involved in the murder.

Regarding the motive behind the killing, DC Sami said: “All residents of the building are being questioned. We hope to uncover the full details of the incident soon.”

CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows two young men wearing black T-shirts and carrying backpacks running toward Bangshal Road from the Moktha area of Noor Box Road at around 4:39pm. Police suspect the individuals may be linked to the murder.

Topics:

MurderJnU
Read More

Woman's body found inside freezer in Kalabagan home

41-year-old hacked to death, 3 injured in Bogra

Husband stabs woman to death in Dhaka

JnU students protest against attack on Buet students

Murder at Banani sheesha bar: Two accused on remand

JnU students demand JnUCSU polls, scholarship disbursement

Latest News

Fostering an academic culture of care and well-being

Getting to the core of the fires

10 affordable European countries for Bangladeshi undergraduate students

Bangladesh’s passports are tainted

Mirpur fire: Bodies of 16 victims handed over to families from DMCH morgue

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x