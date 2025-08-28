Thursday, August 28, 2025

JnU students protest against attack on Buet students

The rally paraded the university campus before ending with a brief gathering at the Sculpture Square

JnU students staged a protest rally and human chain condemning the police attack on Buet and engineering students in Shahbagh on Thursday, August 28,2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 05:20 PM

Jagannath University students on Thursday staged a protest rally and human chain condemning the police attack on Buet and other engineering university students in Shahbagh.

The rally marched through the campus before ending with a brief gathering at Sculpture Square.

Speaking at the gathering, Debating Society President Main Al Mubashwir said: “We took to the streets for reform of the state, but no reform has happened. Whenever students protest, blood is shed. We strongly condemn this.”

At the human chain, Ibrahim Khalil, office secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s university unit, said: “After August 5, we thought no more student blood would be spilled. But the government continues to ignore student demands. Police attacks have caused many deaths and disabilities. Such assaults on meritorious students are nothing but barbarism.”

AKM Rakib, president of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, said: “We strongly condemn the attack on Buet students. The government, which came to power with the blood of students, has yet to take any initiative for education reform. Not even a commission has been formed to reform the education system.”

Topics:

BuetHuman ChainJnUStudents ProtestPolice Attack
