Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gayebana janaza held at JnU in memory of Milestone tragedy victims

Faculty members, administrative staff, students and people from various walks of life participated in the prayer

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 05:42 PM

A gayebana janaza (absentee funeral prayer) was held at Jagannath University (JnU) in memory of the students of Milestone School and College who lost their lives in the recent tragedy in Uttara.

The janaza took place on Wednesday, after the Zuhr prayer in the premises of the university’s central mosque.

Faculty members, administrative staff, students and people from various walks of life participated in the prayer.

Prior to the janaza, Professor Dr Roich Uddin, general secretary of the Teachers’ Association, said: “We pray for the forgiveness of those who were martyred in the Uttara incident. May Allah grant swift recovery to the injured and prevent the recurrence of such tragic events.”

At the same time, Sajjad Hossain Munna, one of the key organizers of the July uprising, said: “Jagannath University community is deeply saddened by this sudden humanitarian tragedy. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the recovery of those injured."

He added: "We also strongly urge the formation of a high-level state-appointed investigation committee to bring the complete truth of the incident before the nation.”

Topics:

Jagannath University (JnU)Milestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Govt publishes identities of Milestone aircraft crash victims

Milestone forms committee to verify jet crash casualties, missing persons

Milestone tragedy: Burn institute reverberates with pain as parents weep in silence

DGHS revises Milestone jet crash death toll to 29

Shafiqul: No reason to underreport Milestone casualty figures

Boy found safe, but mother still missing after Milestone tragedy

Latest News

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Prof M Zubaidur Rahman elected chairman of Islami Bank

Trump accuses Obama of treason, without providing evidence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x