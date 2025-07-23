Gayebana janaza held at JnU in memory of Milestone tragedy victims

A gayebana janaza (absentee funeral prayer) was held at Jagannath University (JnU) in memory of the students of Milestone School and College who lost their lives in the recent tragedy in Uttara.

The janaza took place on Wednesday, after the Zuhr prayer in the premises of the university’s central mosque.

Faculty members, administrative staff, students and people from various walks of life participated in the prayer.

Prior to the janaza, Professor Dr Roich Uddin, general secretary of the Teachers’ Association, said: “We pray for the forgiveness of those who were martyred in the Uttara incident. May Allah grant swift recovery to the injured and prevent the recurrence of such tragic events.”

At the same time, Sajjad Hossain Munna, one of the key organizers of the July uprising, said: “Jagannath University community is deeply saddened by this sudden humanitarian tragedy. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the recovery of those injured."

He added: "We also strongly urge the formation of a high-level state-appointed investigation committee to bring the complete truth of the incident before the nation.”