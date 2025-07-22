Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Police use tear gas, sound grenades during clash with students at Secretariat

Around 3:45pm, students broke open the gate of the Secretariat and entered the premises

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 05:35 PM

A clash broke out between students and law enforcement in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, during which the police used sound grenades and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Earlier, around 3:45pm, students broke open the gate of the Secretariat and entered the premises.

Several parked vehicles inside were vandalized.

In response, members of law enforcement attacked the students.

Police and army personnel later forced the students out of the Secretariat.

A chase and counter-chase followed in front of the Secretariat.

Before this, around 2:30pm, students gathered at the main gate of the Secretariat to hold a protest, demanding the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.

Eyewitnesses said the students arrived at gate No 1 of the Secretariat chanting slogans, demanding answers from the administration.

The protesting students expressed outrage over the decision to postpone the day's HSC exam at 3am, calling it unacceptable.

They demanded the immediate resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary, warning that they would launch a more intense protest if the adviser did not step down within 24 hours.

Notably, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam said the education secretary has already been removed from his post.

The removal of the secretary, Siddique Zobair, came amid controversy over the postponement of the ongoing HSC examinations.

