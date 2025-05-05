Monday, May 05, 2025

Woman dies as scarf gets caught in autorickshaw in Rampura

She and her younger brother were traveling to their sister's home in Kalachandpur 

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 05 May 2025, 03:54 PM

A 23-year-old woman died on Monday morning after her scarf got caught in the wheel of a battery-operated rickshaw in Rampura, Dhaka.

The victim, identified as Sadia, was traveling with her younger brother from the Aftabnagar passport office to their sister’s home in Kalachandpur when the accident occurred around 11:30am, reports Prothom Alo.

As their rickshaw reached the Aftabnagar intersection, Sadia’s scarf became entangled in the rear wheel, tightening around her neck and causing her to lose consciousness.

She was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead at approximately 12:30pm.

Sadia’s brother, Tamjid Naushad, told Prothom Alo that they had left their residence in Sabujbagh earlier that morning to complete passport formalities. Following the accident, bystanders helped them take Sadia to the hospital, but her injuries proved fatal.

Inspector Md Faruq of the DMCH Police Camp confirmed the incident and said that Sadia’s body has been sent to the hospital morgue. The local police station has been notified, and further procedures are underway.

Originally from Newtown in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila, Sadia had been residing in Dhaka with her husband, Taqi Tahmid. She was the third among four siblings.

