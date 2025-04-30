How can Dhaka solve its autorickshaw problem?

Dhaka, often referred to as the rickshaw capital of the world, is now facing a significant challenge: a proliferation of battery-run autorickshaws and the challenges they bring.

Over the past decade, many rickshaws in Bangladesh have been fitted with electronic motors and batteries in an effort to modernize this traditional mode of transport and ease the physical burden on rickshaw pullers.

These battery-operated rickshaws, commonly known as autorickshaws, have been involved in several fatal accidents on roads and highways in recent years.

During May last year, autorickshaw drivers took to the streets after the erstwhile government attempted to ban them in the capital.

Three days later, it reversed its decision and allowed battery-powered autorickshaws to operate in Dhaka.

The problem

This month alone, around 20 fatalities have been reported across the country involving autorickshaws.

Even beyond the fatalities, these vehicles are often involved in accidents.

Moniruzzaman, a motorcycle ride-share driver, said: “These rickshaws change lanes without giving any signals and frequently drive on the wrong lane, which is extremely dangerous.”

Mahmud, a driver from Dhanmondi, complained that autorickshaws have scratched his car several times because they cannot apply the brakes properly.

After pulling cycle rickshaws in the capital for the past 20 years, Reazul Karim, 40, switched to an autorickshaw in September.

“Autorickshaws are not the problem. I believe the issue lies with inexperienced drivers,” he argued.

He added: “If the government issues licenses based on expertise, it will benefit us all.”

However, experts are looking at the problem through a different lens.

Dr Md Hadiuzzaman, a transportation expert and professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), said: “You cannot ban autorickshaws overnight. The issue needs to be addressed gradually.”

“One must consider that people’s livelihoods depend on these vehicles, so any phasing out should be done carefully,” he added.

Hadiuzzaman also stressed the need to immediately halt the manufacturing of autorickshaws by local mechanics.

“Rickshaws converted from cycle rickshaws should not be legalized due to safety concerns. They lack a stable centre of gravity, among other issues,” he said.

According to him, around 1.2 to 1.4 million autorickshaws currently operate in the capital.

He emphasized the need to standardize these rickshaws and introduce a proper registration system to regulate them.

Buet’s standardization effort

Recently, Buet’s departments of mechanical engineering and electrical and electronic engineering developed a standardized design for autorickshaws, referred to as “easybikes” in Bangladesh.

The design was funded by the Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC).

According to the BEPRC’s project brief: “Over a million easybikes are now in use. They have become a popular and affordable transport option for low-income people and contribute significantly to employment and the economy. Despite their growth, Bangladesh still lacks a centralised system for their approval or registration.”

In response, the BEPRC tasked Buet to develop a proper design standard for the assembly and import of easybikes.

To standardize the vehicles, the Buet team proposed several mechanical and electrical modifications.

The mechanical features of the standardized model should include:

A hydraulic brake

A parking brake

A half-door system with automatic locks

A fully enclosed front cover

A modified driver’s seat to prevent carrying extra passengers

The separation between the driver and the passengers

A vehicle identification number

Rearview mirrors

Windshield wipers

Rounded edges (no sharp corners)

No rear glass

Full weather protection

The electrical features should include:

Two headlights

Tail lamps with signal indicators

A power-cut switch

An LED roof light inside the vehicle

The proposed vehicle should not exceed 1.5 metres in width, 3.2m in length, and 2.1m in height, and should have a ground clearance of 160mm.

Buet also recommends a maximum speed of 27–30km/h and a braking distance of less than 10m for approval.

A prototype of the standardized vehicle has already been developed.

Prof Dr Md Abdus Salam Akanda, who worked on the project, told Dhaka Tribune: “As the existing autorickshaws are risky for everyone, this standardized model is a better alternative.”

“The mechanics in rural areas are very talented. With proper training and support, they can be involved in building these standardised vehicles,” he added.

Akanda also mentioned that they are continuing to improve the current model.

Registration and licensing

Buet’s report referred to the BRTA for registration and licensing.

However, BRTA Chairman Mohammed Yasin told Dhaka Tribune: “For now, no responsibility has been assigned to us. The city corporations are handling it.”

When asked about the prototype, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohammad Zillur Rahman said: “We need to ensure it is technically and financially viable for implementation.”

“As licensing for rickshaws falls under city corporations, we will handle the licensing of this upgraded version,” he added.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz said: “First, we will train the drivers. Then they will receive certification (licenses) to operate the vehicles. We are currently developing the training module.”

“Before issuing number plates for standardized autorickshaws, we will verify whether the driver has received training,” he added.

Azaz also said: “We will allow only one rickshaw per NID card to ensure individual ownership. Even before issuing registration, we will consider population density and the area’s infrastructure.”

When asked if autorickshaw drivers can afford the standardized easybikes, Azaz replied: “Yes, they can purchase them through loans or by forming cooperatives.”

Regarding the fate of existing autorickshaws, he said: “They will be phased out gradually. Of course, we will consider alternative income opportunities for the current drivers.”

“If we try to implement this overnight, it will severely affect many people’s livelihoods,” he added.

Some media outlets recently reported that Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists would work as master trainers for the new rickshaws.

Azaz denied the claim and said: “This is false news. The government will manage the training.”

Law enforcement issues

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Traffic Division Additional Commissioner Md Sarwar told Dhaka Tribune: “We had a meeting with autorickshaw owners and stakeholders where it was decided that these vehicles will not be allowed on main roads. However, some autorickshaws still violate the rules.”

He expressed hope that the standardized rickshaw model would help ease Dhaka’s traffic.

Currently, as autorickshaws are not officially registered and lack necessary documentation, police cannot impose monetary fines for violations.

However, Sarwar confirmed that the new autorickshaw policy, now being drafted, will include provisions for fines.

Public transportation is key

Dr Akanda from Buet’s standardization team said: “Vehicles with different speeds cannot operate efficiently on the same road. To improve traffic flow, vehicles must either travel at similar speeds or use designated lanes.”

Transportation expert Hadiuzzaman added: “Dhaka is a mature city. We must prioritize public transportation.”

He continued: “Even after standardization, autorickshaws should be limited to local streets, not main roads.

"If we flood our main roads with private vehicles which carry fewer passengers per unit of space than buses or other public transport, congestion will persist.”

DNCC Administrator Azaz agreed: “This is not a standalone solution. The government is also working to improve public transportation as part of a broader strategy to ease city life.”