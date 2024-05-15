Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Battery-run autorickshaw to be banned in Dhaka

  • Quader called for measures
  • City mayors express concerns of battery-powered rickshaws on streets
File image of battery-run rickshaw. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 02:52 PM

Despite multiple calls to halt the operation of battery-run rickshaws in the capital due to safety concerns, they continue to operate on the streets.

Addressing this issue, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has directed authorities to take action on this matter.

He said: "No battery-run three-wheeler should operate in Dhaka city. We have already banned these vehicles on 22 highways. Measures must be implemented to ensure compliance with this directive."

Quader made these remarks while attending a meeting at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office in the capital’s Banani area on Wednesday.

Previously, the mayors of both Dhaka city corporations had agreed to prohibit autorickshaws within the city.

During the meeting, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh expressed concern about rickshaw drivers speeding recklessly.

He highlighted the risks posed, particularly to visually impaired individuals and those with disabilities.

Similarly, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said: “It is necessary to come to a decision that easybikes or autorickshaws will not run in Dhaka as the vehicles pose serious risks.”

Topics:

Obaidul QuaderAutorickshaw
Read More

No helmet, no fuel: Govt enforces strict policy for motorcyclists

Quader: Don’t care about US sanctions, visa policies

Quader: Anyone's patronization cannot stimulate BNP now

Quader: Donald Lu coming to Bangladesh to take ahead bilateral relations

Quader: Friendly relations with India protect nation's interest

Quader: First phase of upazila polls held peacefully

Latest News

OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

2 Arsa men held in Cox's Bazar

Konka, Haiko launch Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Co-Displaying personal characteristics of artists through their creations

What is the Palestinian Nakba and why does it matter?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x