Battery-run autorickshaw to be banned in Dhaka

Despite multiple calls to halt the operation of battery-run rickshaws in the capital due to safety concerns, they continue to operate on the streets.

Addressing this issue, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has directed authorities to take action on this matter.

He said: "No battery-run three-wheeler should operate in Dhaka city. We have already banned these vehicles on 22 highways. Measures must be implemented to ensure compliance with this directive."

Quader made these remarks while attending a meeting at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office in the capital’s Banani area on Wednesday.

Previously, the mayors of both Dhaka city corporations had agreed to prohibit autorickshaws within the city.

During the meeting, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh expressed concern about rickshaw drivers speeding recklessly.

He highlighted the risks posed, particularly to visually impaired individuals and those with disabilities.

Similarly, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said: “It is necessary to come to a decision that easybikes or autorickshaws will not run in Dhaka as the vehicles pose serious risks.”