Body of police officer recovered from home in Jatrabari

Police have recovered the body of a police officer named Humayun Kabir, 45, from his house in the Doyaganj area of Jatrabari in the capital.

Confirming the matter, Jatrabari police station Inspector (Investigation) Kazi Ramjanul Haque said police recovered the body after being informed on Monday morning.

Humayun had been serving in the transport sector of Rajarbagh Police Lines.

He was found lying inside the boundary area on the ground floor of a five-storey rented building in Doyaganj.

Following legal procedures, the body was sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the afternoon for autopsy.

Inspector Ramjanul added: ''There were black marks on the deceased’s neck. The exact cause of death will be determined after investigation and receipt of the autopsy report."