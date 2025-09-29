Monday, September 29, 2025

Another burn victim dies from Jatrabari AC explosion

The incident occurred at around 1:30am on September 20, in a rented flat of a seven-storied building

National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 12:11 PM

Another person has died from the AC explosion incident in Jatrabari’s Dholpur.

Tanvir, 9, one of the four family members who sustained burn injuries, including two children, succumbed to his injuries.

After the father’s death, the son has also passed away, bringing the death toll to two.

Tanvir died on Monday at 7am while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Confirming the death, the institute’s residential doctor, Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, said 40% of Tanvir’s body had been burnt.

Earlier, on Wednesday at around 12:30pm, the deceased child’s father, Md Tuhin Hossain, 38, died while under treatment with 47% burns.

Currently, two others are still receiving treatment: Eba Akter, 30, and her son Tawhid, 7.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am on September 20, in a rented flat of a seven-storied building at Dholpur Bou Bazar under Jatrabari police station.

The family members were rescued and brought to the National Burn Institute for treatment that night.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman of the Burn Institute said Tuhin sustained 47% burns, Eba 15%, Tawhid 8%, and Tanvir 40%. Among them, three were in critical condition.

Eba Akter’s younger sister, Farzana Akter, who took them to the hospital, said: “At around 1:30 am on Friday, everyone was asleep in the seventh-floor flat when the AC exploded and fire spread across the room, burning all four of them.”

The deceased Tanvir was from Kunia village of Madaripur Sadar upazila. His father, the late Tuhin, worked in mobile servicing at Motaleb Plaza. The family had been living in a rented flat in Dholpur Bou Bazar under Jatrabari police station

JatrabariNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
