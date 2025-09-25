Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
40-year-old dies after robbers render him unconscious at Jatrabari

The victim fell ill after eating pickles and water he bought from a hawker on the bus

Jatrabari intersection map. Photo: Screenshot/Google Map
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 09:04 PM

A 40-year-old cloth trader died on Thursday after bus robbers in Jatrabari rendered him unconscious and stole nearly Tk 50,000, police said.

The incident occurred around 9am, said Inspector Md Faruk in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

The deceased was identified as Md Mokhlesur Rahman of Handola village of Lohagora police station area in Narail.

The victim was travelling from Jatrabari to Madhabpur when he bought pickles and water from a hawker on the bus. He later fell ill and lost consciousness, prompting the bus driver to rush him to a local hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead around 1:00 pm.

Nazir Molla, a relative, said the robbers likely took the money Mokhlesur was carrying.

The body is in the hospital morgue and the case was reported to the relevant police station, said the police official.

 

