Ali Riaz: Only unity can lead to a new Bangladesh

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Monday said only unity among all political forces, democratic actors and the mass people can steer the country towards a new Bangladesh by implementing public aspirations.

“Only the reports, recommendations and opinions of the Reform Commissions are not enough; rather we can advance the country towards a new Bangladesh through the unity of all political forces, democratic forces, and the mass people,” he said while speaking at a dialogue with Gono Odhikar Parishad in the morning.

A nine-member delegation of Gono Odhikar Parishad, led by its President Nurul Haque Nur, participated in the discussion started at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Presiding over the discussion, Prof Ali Riaz said they are working to realise the long-cherished democratic aspirations of the people of the country.

“This discussion is a part of our collective effort to open the path for implementing the democratic aspirations the people of Bangladesh have been cherishing for 53 years, and to establish a democratic state,” he added.

He urged all to come forward to materialise the possibility of reform that emerged after the July Mass Uprising.

“The people of Bangladesh, under the leadership of the youths, have created a promising opportunity—let us all move forward together to make that a reality,” he said.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman were present at the discussion moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

On March 20 last, the Consensus Commission opened a series of talksi with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives.

The commission has already held talks with 19 political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP).

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Commission was tasked with shaping a unified national stance on critical reforms.