SSC examinee killed after being hit by truck in Uttara

An SSC examinee was killed after being hit by a truck in the Uttara area of the capital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Naim, 16, son of Nazrul Islam from Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh.

He was a commerce group student at Uttara High School and College and lived with his family in the Pakuria area of Uttara.

Witnesses said that after finishing his exam, Naim was crossing the road in front of BNS Centre in the Azampur area when a truck struck him, leaving him critically injured.

His classmates rescued him and initially took him to a local hospital, witnesses added.

Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:15pm, where doctors declared him dead, confirmed Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Inspector Md Faruk said that Naim’s body has been kept in the hospital morgue.

Locals managed to stop the truck involved in the accident, he added.