Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SSC examinee killed after being hit by truck in Uttara

Locals managed to stop the truck involved in the accident, confirmed police

File image of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 06:35 PM

An SSC examinee was killed after being hit by a truck in the Uttara area of the capital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Naim, 16, son of Nazrul Islam from Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh.

He was a commerce group student at Uttara High School and College and lived with his family in the Pakuria area of Uttara.

Witnesses said that after finishing his exam, Naim was crossing the road in front of BNS Centre in the Azampur area when a truck struck him, leaving him critically injured.

His classmates rescued him and initially took him to a local hospital, witnesses added.

Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:15pm, where doctors declared him dead, confirmed Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Inspector Md Faruk said that Naim’s body has been kept in the hospital morgue.

Locals managed to stop the truck involved in the accident, he added.

Topics:

truck accidentDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)
Read More

13-year-old boy found dead in Old Dhaka

Two killed, one injured in Kamrangirchar mob beating

Man hacked to death in Pallabi

Man shot dead near Police Plaza in Gulshan

Youth in critical condition following mob beating over child rape allegation

Youth gets life sentence in child rape case

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x