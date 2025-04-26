DNCC: Drive against autorickshaw workshops, charging stations soon

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Ejaz announced that DNCC and DMP are collaborating to shut down battery-run auto-rickshaw workshops and charging stations on main roads. A night-time drive will begin shortly to close these illegal facilities.

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon during the inauguration of road, footpath, and drainage construction works in Mirpur Pallabi area of the capital.

The DNCC administrator inaugurated the construction of a total of 20 kilometres of roads, 34 kilometres of drainage, and 15 kilometres of footpaths across seven packages under wards 6, 7, and 8.

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Ejaz urged housing association committees not to allow illegal autorickshaws into their areas and not to permit commercial activities in planned residential neighbourhoods.

He said: “If the local community works together with the city corporation, it will be easier to remove illegal autorickshaws and hawkers.”

Addressing city residents, Mohammad Ejaz requested: "Before purchasing plots from various housing companies, please check the mouza map to ensure whether the land is a designated water body.”

He added: “If it is, kindly refrain from buying, as owning such plots will cause complications later."

He also called on local residents to take initiatives for greening the city, saying: "During this monsoon season, let us all plant large trees, not small ones. Plant trees like krishnachura (royal poinciana) and sonalu (golden shower) in a planned way along the streets to create green, vibrant neighbourhoods."

After his speech, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Ejaz formally inaugurated the construction works and took part in a prayer session.

Among others present at the ceremony were DNCC Chief Executive Officer Abu Saeed Md Kamruzzaman, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin, and Convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Aminul Haque.