Clash erupts between Dhaka college, City College students again

Traffic movement halted

Clash erupts between Dhaka college and City College students again. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 02:41 PM

Students from Dhaka College and City College once again clashed in the capital's Science Lab area on Tuesday.

Tensions began rising between the two groups shortly after 11am and escalated into a chase and counter-chase around 12:30pm, disrupting traffic on both sides of the road.

The exact cause of the clash could not be confirmed immediately.

However, local sources reported that around 11am, students from City College gathered under the Science Lab foot-over bridge, while Dhaka College students assembled in front of the Teachers’ Training College.

Later, both groups engaged in throwing bricks and using sticks to attack one another.

Clash erupts between Dhaka college and City College students again. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/ Dhaka Tribune

On Monday, a Dhaka College student was reportedly assaulted in Dhanmondi by a group of unidentified youths, one of whom was allegedly a City College student. They claimed the clash was the result of longstanding animosity.

The injured student was admitted to a hospital.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of New Market police station Mohsin Uddin said that longstanding tensions between students of the two institutions have been brewing over various issues.

A previous clash had also occurred over disputes in a Facebook group.

Similar tensions appeared to fuel Tuesday's incident.

Additional police forces have been deployed to control the situation and efforts are underway to send students back to their respective campuses.

Topics:

clashDhaka CollegeDhaka City College
