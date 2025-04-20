Monday, April 21, 2025

Prime Asia University student stabbed dead on campus in Dhaka

Efforts are underway to identify and detain those involved in the killing, say police

Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 09:52 AM

A student of Prime Asia University was stabbed to death following an altercation between students of two departments on the university campus in the capital’s Banani area on Saturday.

The deceased was Zahidul Islam Parvez, 23, a student of the 223rd batch of the Textile Engineering Department hailing from Mymensingh.

The incident took place around 4pm, said Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Russel Sarwar.

The OC said that a clash broke out between students of the English and Textile Engineering departments, which was later settled. 

However, some students from the English department suddenly attacked Parvez with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured, said the OC.

Parvez was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim's body is currently at the Kurmitola General Hospital morgue.

Efforts are underway to identify and detain those involved in the killing, the OC added.

University Proctor Mosharraf Hossain termed the incident "unfortunate."

According to students of the Textile department, the clash reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute involving a female student. 

