BTRC seizes almost a thousand illegal smart TV, set top boxes

Estimated value of seized items is around Tk15 lakhs

Photo: UNB
Update : 16 May 2024, 09:53 AM

A team of Enforcement and Inspection Directorate of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), with the assistance of RAB-04, conducted an operation against the illegal sale and distribution of smart TV boxes and set-top boxes at Shah Ali Plaza Market in Mirpur and Elephant Road.

During the operation, a total of 440 unauthorized and unapproved set-top boxes and smart TV boxes were seized from three shops in Shah Ali Plaza Market, and three individuals involved in their sale were arrested. The estimated value of the seized items is approximately Tk15 lakhs.

Additionally, one person was arrested and 537 unauthorized set-top boxes/smart TV boxes were seized from a shop named “All IT Collection” on Elephant Road.

The estimated value of the seized items is approximately Tk16 lakhs - totaling Tk31 lakhs. Legal proceedings under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act, 2001, are underway against the arrested individuals.

BTRC is regularly conducting operations to stop the sale of unauthorized set-top boxes and smart TV boxes.

All stakeholders are specially requested by BTRC to refrain from buying or selling any type of unauthorized set-top boxes and smart TV boxes. Otherwise, strict actions will be taken against them.

RAB BTRC
