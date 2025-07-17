Double murder in capital’s Mohammadpur within one hour

Two separate murders occurred within an hour on Wednesday evening in the capital’s Mohammadpur and Adabor areas.

In one incident, a man was shot dead; in the other, another was hacked to death — both between 8pm and 9pm. In both cases, locals managed to apprehend the perpetrators and handed them over to police.

In Adabor, 32-year-old Md Ibrahim was shot dead in front of his residence in the Nobodoy Housing Society area under Adabor police station.

According to police and local sources, the incident took place around 8pm during an arbitration meeting next to a shop in the area. Ibrahim, a private car driver by profession, died on the spot.

A video footage shows several individuals gathered in front of a shop, apparently engaged in a discussion. Suddenly, a commotion breaks out — pushing and shoving ensues. Amid the chaos, two men — identified as Rubel, 35 and Sajib, 32 — drew a gun and opened fire on Ibrahim, who immediately collapsed.

As the suspects attempted to flee, residents chased and caught them before alerting police. A joint patrol team of police and the army later arrived and arrested the two accused. Law enforcers also recovered a gun and a motorcycle from the scene, said Adabor police station Officer-in-Charge SM Zakaria.

"The two arrestees are being interrogated. Preliminary findings suggest the shooting stemmed from an unresolved personal dispute," OC Zakaria said.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that tensions had been simmering between the two parties for some time. The arbitration meeting was intended to settle the matter, but quickly escalated.

One local resident recounted: “We heard shouting from outside. When we looked out the window, we saw people reaching into their pockets. Moments later, a man pulled a gun from his bag and shot someone right there.”

CCTV footage reportedly shows a man in a white T-shirt and carrying a black bag pacing back and forth before drawing a firearm and shooting Ibrahim in full view of bystanders. Seconds later, 10–15 people surrounded the shooter and dragged him away.

Police sources said three individuals on a motorcycle had arrived during the meeting and opened fire on Ibrahim. Locals managed to capture two of them, while the third suspect may have escaped.

A doorman in the area said: “We often see people loitering around that shop. There is always a crowd. But now the shop is closed, and no one seems willing to say what kind of business it was.”

Ibrahim resided on the third floor of a building in Nobodoy Housing. While the motive for the killing remains unclear, police say the investigation is ongoing.

Second Murder in Chand Udyan

About an hour later, around 9pm, another murder took place in the Chand Udyan area of Mohammadpur. A young man, identified as Al-Amin alias Pata Al-Amin, 26, was hacked to death by miscreants using a sharp weapon.

Locals claimed that Al-Amin worked as an informant for a police intelligence agency. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead on arrival.

Family members alleged that Al-Amin’s murder was connected to the recent arrest of a man named Mannan in a robbery case in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. They claimed that Mosharraf and his associates carried out the killing in retaliation.

Police have arrested a suspect named Gittu Ripon in connection with the incident.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mohammadpur Zone, AKM Mehedi Hasan, confirmed both murder incidents.

He said that the arrested individuals are currently being interrogated and efforts are underway to identify others involved. Initial investigations suggest that both killings may have been motivated by previous disputes and issues of local dominance.