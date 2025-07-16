Thursday, July 17, 2025

DMP: Business rivalry behind Mitford murder, no political motive

All involved will face justice and exemplary punishment, says DMP Commissioner Sazzat Ali

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali. Photo: UNB
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 04:27 PM

Scrap trader Lal Chand alias Md Sohag was killed in Old Dhaka over business rivalry, not for any political motive, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said on Wednesday.

“The person who was seen throwing a stone at Sohag was initially unrecognized, but a special police team later confirmed his identity and arrested him from Patuakhali on Tuesday night,” he said at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder, he added.

“Following the incident, in-charge of Chawkbazar police outpost Sarwar detained two suspects—Mahbub and Mohin—from the scene. Based on witness accounts and CCTV footage, seven more suspects were later arrested, bringing the total number of detainees to nine,” the DMP commissioner said.

The latest arrestee, Rezwan Uddin Abhi, is son of Manoranjan Basu and Beauty Deb Milla and he is a converted Muslim, he said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects, the DMP commissioner added.

He assured that all involved in the murder will be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment to prevent such incidents in the future.

When asked about any political affiliations of the suspects, he said: “Anyone can have a political identity. A citizen may be affiliated with any political party, but this incident is not politically motivated.”

Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam said Sohag had previously operated a business under the political cover of Haji Salim’s nephew, former commissioner Pillu, during the Awami League regime.

“For 17 years, Sohag had been involved in dealing with stolen aluminum wires from the Palli Bidyut network and selling those to factories producing aluminum utensils,” he said.

Nazrul added that another group from the same area got involved in the same business, resulting in a serious business rivalry that ultimately led to Sohag’s murder.

“There was no attempt to disrupt the election or embarrass the government through this killing. It was purely due to personal and commercial disputes,” he said.

DMP CommissionerDublin Metropolitan Police (DMP)Mitford Hospital
