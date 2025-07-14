10-year-old domestic worker found dead in Dhaka flat

The body of a 10-year-old domestic worker was found hanging in a bathroom of a building in the capital’s Ispahani Colony area under Ramna model police station early on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sufia Akter, daughter of Md Jamal Uddin from Brahmangaon village in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj.

Ramna police station Sub-Inspector Md Zahidul Islam said Sufia’s body was recovered around 4:30am from the bathroom of an eighth-floor flat in a multi-storey building.

She was found hanging from a shower pipe with a scarf, the officer said, adding that the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Sufia had been working for over a year at the residence of Dr Saifur Rahman Khan Nayeem, who, along with his family, was reportedly on a trip to Cox’s Bazar at the time of the incident.

Three other domestic workers were present in the apartment.

According to the family’s driver, Abdul Awal, one of the housemaids noticed water seeping out from under the bathroom door.

When there was no response to repeated calls, she broke a windowpane and found Sufia hanging inside.

Police said it could be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed upon receiving the postmortem report.