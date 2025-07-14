Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

10-year-old domestic worker found dead in Dhaka flat

Ramna police say her body was found around 4:30am in a bathroom

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 05:34 PM

The body of a 10-year-old domestic worker was found hanging in a bathroom of a building in the capital’s Ispahani Colony area under Ramna model police station early on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sufia Akter, daughter of Md Jamal Uddin from Brahmangaon village in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj.

Ramna police station Sub-Inspector Md Zahidul Islam said Sufia’s body was recovered around 4:30am from the bathroom of an eighth-floor flat in a multi-storey building.

She was found hanging from a shower pipe with a scarf, the officer said, adding that the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Sufia had been working for over a year at the residence of Dr Saifur Rahman Khan Nayeem, who, along with his family, was reportedly on a trip to Cox’s Bazar at the time of the incident.

Three other domestic workers were present in the apartment.

According to the family’s driver, Abdul Awal, one of the housemaids noticed water seeping out from under the bathroom door.

When there was no response to repeated calls, she broke a windowpane and found Sufia hanging inside.

Police said it could be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed upon receiving the postmortem report.

Topics:

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital
Read More

Father arrested for allegedly killing son in Dhaka

Outpatient services resumed at DMCH

DMCH doctors go on strike, suspend emergency medical services

Attendance in public hospitals starts to pick up; patient numbers too

Four injured as gas cylinder blasts in Mirpur restaurant

Swechchhasebak League leader succumbs to gunshot wound at DMCH

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x