Two Chinese citizens held with 46 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Thursday arrested two Chinese citizens along with 46 gold bars from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital.

The arrested were identified as Liu. Zhongliang and Chen. Geng, they both are Chinese citizens and came to Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Flydubai Airlines at 6.50am.

"Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the three charger lights from their possession. A total of 46 gold bars were found inside the batteries, "Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Sabrina Amin told BSS today.

The weight of the recovered gold is 5.336 Kilograms (kg), with an estimated market value around Taka five crore, she said.

The seized bars have been sent to the Dhaka Customs House warehouse.

The arrested were handed over to the airport police station. A case was filed against them in this regard, the official added.