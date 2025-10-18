Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CAAB: Dhaka airport fire fully under control

Flight operations were expected to resume from 9pm, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh

The Advisor of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism is personally at the airport, closely monitoring the situation. The ministry is coordinating with all relevant agencies to carry out necessary operations. Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 10:06 PM

A fire that broke out at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has been brought fully under control, authorities said on Saturday evening.

Flight operations were expected to resume from 9pm, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

In a statement sent to the media at 8:40 pm, CAAB said the fire broke out at the cargo village at 2:15 pm on Saturday. “Through rapid and coordinated efforts by the Fire Service and airport authorities, the fire has been completely controlled. No casualties were reported,” the statement said.

The statement added that all flights will resume from 9 pm. The Advisor of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism is personally at the airport, closely monitoring the situation. The ministry is coordinating with all relevant agencies to carry out necessary operations.

It also said an investigation into the cause of the fire has already begun. “The source of the fire will be identified, and necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

We sincerely thank passengers and the general public for their cooperation and patience,” the statement added.

Topics:

FireDhaka airportHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
Read More

Adviser Bashir: Dhaka airport expected to reopen Saturday night

Govt promises action if sabotage found behind recent fires

Tarique, Fakhrul express concern over airport fire

25 Ansar personnel injured in Dhaka airport fire

Five hours on, Dhaka airport fire continues to rage

Security tightened at Uttara following airport fire

Latest News

Adviser Bashir: Dhaka airport expected to reopen Saturday night

Birth centenary of Ila Mitra observed

Govt promises action if sabotage found behind recent fires

Tarique, Fakhrul express concern over airport fire

Rishad’s six-for as Bangladesh defend 207 for 74-run win

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x