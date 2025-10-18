CAAB: Dhaka airport fire fully under control

A fire that broke out at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has been brought fully under control, authorities said on Saturday evening.

Flight operations were expected to resume from 9pm, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

In a statement sent to the media at 8:40 pm, CAAB said the fire broke out at the cargo village at 2:15 pm on Saturday. “Through rapid and coordinated efforts by the Fire Service and airport authorities, the fire has been completely controlled. No casualties were reported,” the statement said.

The statement added that all flights will resume from 9 pm. The Advisor of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism is personally at the airport, closely monitoring the situation. The ministry is coordinating with all relevant agencies to carry out necessary operations.

It also said an investigation into the cause of the fire has already begun. “The source of the fire will be identified, and necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

We sincerely thank passengers and the general public for their cooperation and patience,” the statement added.