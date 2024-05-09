Who is Milton Samadder, the man accused of child trafficking and torture?

Milton Samadder has been a widely discussed name on social media in the last few years.

The reason for his popularity was the video of his humanitarian activities.

Videos published on his Facebook page, which has over 16 million followers, showed that he used to shelter homeless old people in the “Child and Old Age Care” that he had established.

His actions garnered him widespread respect and admiration online.

However, the tide turned when the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Milton on numerous charges, including child trafficking and torture.

Milton’s background

Milton Samadder is from Wazirpur Upazila in Barisal.

He earned a nursing diploma from Christian Hospital Chandraghona in Rangamati in 2009.

In a Facebook post, Milton described his profession as the founder of three organizations – Child and Old Age Care, Child and Old Age Care Foundation and Milton Home Care Private Limited.

Milton also claimed to have his own business establishments.

How he gained popularity

Milton Samadder got popular by sharing videos of his humanitarian activities on Facebook.

On multiple pages, he used to share pictures and videos of saving people with mental health conditions, and helpless old individuals on the streets.

Milton said his passion for aiding the helpless, homeless, elderly, and children had evolved into a full-fledged profession.

He claimed to meet their basic needs through donations from various individuals and funds generated from his own business ventures.

Milton also said that he established Child and Old Age Care in Paikpara, Dhaka, in 2014 to serve the people on a broader scale.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, he described the institution as an ashram.

These videos also revealed the details of the process Milton followed, from rescuing them to sheltering them, and their necessary medical treatments.

Milton was often heard referring to the elderly living in the shelter as “baba”, and “maa” and the children as his own kids.

He has also received three state awards for his work.

There are more than 10 mobile banking numbers on Milton’s Facebook page, which are used to collect donations.

On March 1, a six-storey building constructed on 25 decimals of land in Savar, Dhaka, was inaugurated for permanent housing for the poor.

It has been said that the establishment accommodates 400-500 people.

Allegations against him

Recently, several media reports in the country highlighted various allegations against Milton Samadder.

The most serious allegation is that he is selling human organs under the guise of humanitarian work.

There are also allegations against him, like land grabbing in Savar, financial irregularities, not providing treatment to the elderly, forging death certificates, trying to grab a church in Barisal and assaulting his own parents.

On April 25, the daily Kalbela published a report on Milton, which sparked a storm of criticism on social media.

Milton himself shared the news on his page and denied the allegations.

He had earlier given an interview where he said if the allegations against him were proved after a proper investigation, he would accept any punishment the state gives him.

Following his arrest on May 1, Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch (DB), revealed disturbing details about his establishments.

He disclosed that Milton Samadder, while performing surgeries to address the deteriorating conditions of vulnerable individuals seeking assistance at "Child and Old Age Care", resorted to using blades to mutilate their bodies.

The helpless victims endured unimaginable suffering while Milton derived pleasure from his actions. He basically operated a torture cell.

He expressed disbelief at how someone like Milton Samadder could descend into such depravity. Milton tortured and operated on people with blades, referring to them as "monkeys" and inflicting fatal beatings.

He confessed to deriving pleasure from these atrocities. Evidence, including a blade and knife from the alleged operation theatre, was seized.

Milton's lawyer, Md Wahiduzzaman Biplob, said: "These allegations that were raised against Milton are over some disputes related to the land of the shelter in Savar.”

A case was filed against him with the Savar police station over this, said Wahiduzzaman.

Recent developments

Detective Branch-Mirpur Division arrested Milton Samadder in a raid in the Mirpur area of ​​the capital.

Later in the night, three cases were filed against him at Mirpur Model police station on various charges. He is currently on a four-day remand.

On the other hand, DB has interrogated Mitu Halder, wife of Milton Samadder. She went to the DB office on Sunday after DB summoned her.

Meanwhile, the Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation has been given charge of taking responsibility for the welfare of the individuals residing in Milton Samadder's Child and Old Age Care Centre.

The foundation will provide accommodation, food, and medical services to the elderly, orphaned children, and mentally challenged people.

This foundation will ensure the services of the individuals in the charity.