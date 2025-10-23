ICT to announce verdict date against Hasina on Nov 13

The International Crimes Tribunal has scheduled November 13 to announce the date for delivering its verdict in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during last year's July–August Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The case involves three accused, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The order was issued by the International Crimes Tribunal-1, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder on Thursday.

At the tribunal, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman presented the prosecution’s closing arguments.

The accused were represented by state defense lawyer Md Amir Hossain, who submitted arguments on their behalf.

Until Wednesday, arguments had been ongoing on behalf of the absconding accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal through state-appointed defense, as well as for state approver Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Chief Prosecutor presented arguments calling for the maximum punishment for the accused.

In response, state defense lawyer Md Amir Hossain concluded the defense arguments, claiming the innocence of his clients and requesting acquittal after three consecutive days of submissions.

He also countered witness testimonies, particularly highlighting statements from key figures such as state approver former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman, and National Citizens Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam, rejecting their accounts and alleging that witness Mamun is trying to survive by implicating others.

Hossain further argued that Mahmudur Rahman, due to ideological differences, could not accept Sheikh Hasina, and that his testimony would have no effect on the case. Later, witness Mamun’s lawyer Zayed Bin Amjad presented his arguments.

He challenged the credibility of witness testimonies, including those of Abdullah Al-Mamun, Dainik Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman, and NCP convener Nahid Islam, claiming they were unreliable or biased.

On July 10, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun admitted responsibility for crimes against humanity during the July–August movement, telling the tribunal he wished to testify as a prosecution witness to “assist the court in uncovering the truth.”

That same day, the three-member ICT-1 bench, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder, framed five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused, rejecting their discharge petitions.

The formal indictment spans 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of references, 4,005 pages of seized documents and evidence, and 2,724 pages listing victims.

The prosecution team in the case includes Mizanul Islam, Gazi MH Tamim, Faruk Ahmad, Moinul Karim, Sultan Mahmud, and others.