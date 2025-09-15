Sylhet DC, ADC served show-cause notice over teacher suspension

A Sylhet court has issued a show-cause notice against Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sylhet Khajanchibari International School and College Sarwoer Alam, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Md Nurar Zaman Chowdhury.

The Sylhet Senior Assistant Judge’s Court issued the notice, confirmed plaintiff’s lawyer AH Irshadul Haque.

According to the lawyer, the court issued the show-cause order last Thursday. On Monday, the order is expected to be formally served.

He further said that Abeda Haque, a senior teacher of the school, filed a case with the Sylhet Senior Assistant Judge’s Court against the DC, who is also the chairman of the school’s trustee board, and the ADC (Education and ICT), challenging what she described as the DC’s “unauthorized and illegal suspension order” dated September 9. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff also sought an injunction.

The court has directed them to explain their position within 15 working days, the lawyer added.

On September 9, the trustee board chairman and Sylhet DC suspended two senior teachers of Khajanchibari International School and College, Abeda Haque and Md Rokon Uddin, under the Service Rules and Regulations of the institution. Following this, Abeda Haque filed case. In response, the court issued show-cause notices against the DC and the ADC.