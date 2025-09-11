Ducsu VP candidate Jalal granted bail in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Dhaka University (DU) Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) independent vice president (VP) candidate Jalal Ahmed, in a case filed over the attempted murder of his roommate.

On Thursday, following a hearing, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order. The court granted bail on a bond of Tk5,000 and on condition that Jalal produce his BCS exam routine or admit card.

Jalal’s lawyer, Rafiqul Islam, argued that his client was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case for harassment. He stated that there was no concrete evidence against Jalal, and at the time of the alleged incident, Jalal was not present at the scene. He also mentioned that Jalal is set to sit for the BCS examination on September 19 and sought bail under any condition.

The state opposed the bail plea, but after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted Jalal conditional bail.

On August 26, at around 12:30am, Jalal allegedly entered his shared room at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, dragged a chair noisily, and switched on the light, disturbing his roommate, Md Robiul Haque, who was asleep. When Robiul, a student of the 2018-2019 session, asked him to be quiet as he planned to go to the library in the morning, Jalal became enraged.

During the altercation, Jalal allegedly attempted to strike Robiul on the head with a wooden chair. Although Robiul blocked the attack with his hand, he sustained an injury to his forehead. Jalal then attacked again with an old tube light, which broke upon hitting Robiul’s left chest. Jalal reportedly tried to strike once more with the broken tube light, injuring Robiul’s left arm.

Other students rescued Robiul and rushed him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Following the incident, Jalal was expelled from the university and was handed over to Shahbagh police station by DU administration.

An attempted murder case was filed with Shahbagh police station, and on the following day, Jalal was denied bail and sent to jail. Since then, he had been in custody until the court’s recent order granting him bail.