Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Anisul Huq on 4-day remand in murder case

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Tajul Islam Sohag passed the order after the police produced the accused before the court

File image of former law, justice, and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 01:49 PM

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed former law minister Anisul Huq on a four-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of a vegetable vendor, Md Shahabul Islam Shaon, in the Ashulia area during the July Uprising.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Tajul Islam Sohag passed the order after the police produced the accused before the court and pleaded for a seven-day remand.

According to the case documents, Shahabul, who used to sell vegetables on a rickshaw-van, joined an Anti-Discrimination Student Movement rally on August 4, 2024. He got shot beside the RMST Building in the Baipail intersection area in Ashulia and died on the spot.

Shahabul's brother, Touhidul Miah, later filed the case with the Ashulia police station.

Anisul Huq
