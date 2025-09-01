Monday, September 01, 2025

Nine former ministers among 24 appear virtually before court

Virtual appearances are being taken through Zoom as bringing the accused to court poses security risks and sparks public anger, said court sources

Representational image of a scale and a gavel. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 04:01 PM

In separate cases centring the July Uprising, the court has taken virtual appearances of 24 people, including nine former ministers and four former members of parliament of the Awami League government.

On Monday, morning, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam’s court took the virtual appearance of the accused who are in prison.

State counsel Muhammad Shamsuddoha Suman confirmed the information.

Those who appeared virtually are— former law minister Anisul Huq, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, former social welfare minister Amir Hossain Amu, former food minister Kamrul Islam, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former education minister Dr Dipu Moni, former social welfare minister Rashed Khan Menon, former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, former member of parliament Sadeq Khan, former member of parliament Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, former member of parliament Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, former justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former home secretary Jahangir Alam, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, former deputy commissioner Tanvir Salehin Emon, former deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman, former additional superintendent of police Jewel Rana, former assistant commissioner Tanzil Ahmed, former sub-inspector Shahadat Ali and former officer-in-charge Abul Hasan.

The date was fixed for the accused to appear in various cases filed with Jatrabari, Mohammadpur, Adabor, New Market, Badda, Uttara West, and Kafrul police stations in the capital.

According to court sources, there are often security risks in bringing the accused to court. In addition, as many of the accused face intense public anger, such anger is often expressed in the court premises. Law enforcement agencies face difficulties in handling such situations.

To overcome this, the court is taking appearances through the Zoom platform while keeping the accused in prison.

Rashed Khan MenonDr Dipu MoniSalman F RahmanZunaid Ahmed PalakAnisul Huq
