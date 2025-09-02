Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Charge sheets in 34 July Uprising cases submitted

A total of 1,390 were charge-sheeted in murder cases and 777 in other cases

July Memorial Monument installed at Shahbagh to commemorate the martyrs of the July uprising. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 04:01 PM

Police have submitted charge sheets in 34 cases before the courts linked to July Uprising incidents.

Thirteen of the charge sheets were given in murder cases, while 21 were submitted in other cases, according to a statement of the Police Headquarters.

A total of 1,390 were charge sheeted in the murder cases, and 777 were charge sheeted in other cases, it also said.

The charge sheets in 13 murder cases were submitted before the courts in six districts: Sherpur, Feni, Chandpur, Comilla, Dhaka, and Kurigram, and two metropolitan cities—Rajshahi Metropolitan and Chittagong Metropolitan.

Charge sheets in 21 cases under other sections were submitted before the courts in seven districts: Bogra, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Pabna, Naogaon, Mymensingh, and Jamalpur, and three metropolitan cities: Dhaka Metropolitan, Barisal Metropolitan, and Rajshahi Metropolitan.

Senior police officers are supervising the cases to ensure proper investigation of the cases filed during the uprising of the students and the public in July and August of 2024.

The statement said that Bangladesh Police is trying to complete the investigation of other registered cases and bring the criminals to justice.

Topics:

Charge sheetPolice Headquarters
