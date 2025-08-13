Testimony in 3 graft cases against Hasina, Rehana, Tulip on Wednesday

The hearing for recording testimonies in three separate cases against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddique Ruponti and others over alleged corruption in plot allocations by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is scheduled to take place.

On Wednesday, Judge Md Robiul Alam of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4 will record the testimonies of the plaintiffs in the three cases.

Public Prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, confirmed the matter.

He said summons have been issued for the plaintiffs — ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin, Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya and Assistant Director S M Rashedul Hasan to appear before the court to provide their testimonies.

On July 31, the court framed charges and ordered the commencement of trial in these cases.

As the accused were absconding during the charge framing hearing, arrest warrants were issued against them.

The three separate cases list 17 accused including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Tulip Rizwana Siddiq in one, 18 accused including Sheikh Hasina, Azmina Siddique Ruponti and Radwan Mujib Siddique Bobby in another and 18 accused including Sheikh Hasina and Radwan Mujib Siddique Bobby in the third.

On July 20, Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4 and Special Judge Court-5 each received three of the cases, making a total of six cases, for trial.

Other accused in the cases include Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Additional Secretary (Administration) Kazi Wasi Uddin, Administrative Officer Saiful Islam Sarkar, Senior Assistant Secretary Purabi Goldar, former Rajuk chairman Anisur Rahman Miah, former member (Estate and Land) Mohammad Khurshid Alam, member (Administration and Finance) Kabir Al Asad, member (Development Control) Tanmoy Das, member (Estate and Land) Nurul Islam, former member (Planning) Mohammad Nasir Uddin, former member Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Director (Estate and Land-2) Sheikh Shahinul Islam, Deputy Directors Hafizur Rahman and Habibur Rahman, former state minister Sharif Ahmed, and former principal secretary to the prime minister Salahuddin.

The ACC filed the six separate cases in January over allegations of corruption in plot allocations.

The accused include former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, among others.

Recently, charge sheets have been submitted in all cases.

As the accused remain absconding, arrest warrants have been issued against them.

On August 11, the plaintiffs in three of the cases provided their testimonies before the court.