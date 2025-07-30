Ex-chief justice ABM Khairul Haque remanded for 7 days

A Dhaka court has granted a seven-day remand for former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed at Shahbagh police station over alleged verdict forgery.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Khalek Miah of Shahbagh police station, produced Khairul Haque before the court and sought a 10-day remand for interrogation.

The state was represented by an additional public prosecutor who argued in favour of the remand petition.

Upon hearing both sides, the court granted a seven-day remand.

The former chief justice was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at his residence in Dhanmondi on July 24.