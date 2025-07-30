Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ex-chief justice ABM Khairul Haque remanded for 7 days

The former chief justice was arrested at his residence in Dhanmondi on July 24

Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque is seen at the court premises on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after a Dhaka court granted a seven-day remand for the former top judge in a case filed with Shahbagh police station over alleged verdict forgery. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM

A Dhaka court has granted a seven-day remand for former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed at Shahbagh police station over alleged verdict forgery.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Khalek Miah of Shahbagh police station, produced Khairul Haque before the court and sought a 10-day remand for interrogation.

The state was represented by an additional public prosecutor who argued in favour of the remand petition.

Upon hearing both sides, the court granted a seven-day remand.

The former chief justice was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at his residence in Dhanmondi on July 24.

Topics:

RemandDhaka Metropolitan MagistrateHigh Court (HC)
Read More

Court orders forensic report on model Meghna’s passport, mobile phone, and laptop

Police submit report to High Court over Muradnagar rape

Secretariat vandalism: Four accused sent to jail

Ex-Addl SP Kafi remanded in BNP activist Mamun murder case

HC disposes of contempt plea against Sarjis with observation

Three accused give confessional statements in Mitford murder case

Latest News

Bangladesh sees progress in talks with US over reciprocal tariff cuts

SC overturns death sentence of ex-AL leader for 1971 war crimes

Rain forecast for most parts of country

Permission to take off

Giving primary education the importance it deserves

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x