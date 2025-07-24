Chinmoy Krishna denied bail in five cases

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the Sanatani Jagaran Jote and a former Iskcon leader, has been denied bail in five cases, including one over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chittagong.

The bail hearing was held at the Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, presided over by Judge Hasanul Islam, on Thursday.

The accused is currently in custody, and his lawyers sought bail in multiple cases filed at Kotwali police station — covering charges such as murder, assault on police, vandalism, and obstruction of justice.

After hearing both prosecution and defence, the court rejected the bail application, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury.

A legal team led by Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya from Dhaka represented Chinmoy during his bail hearing.

In anticipation of the proceedings, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel was deployed on the Chittagong court premises to maintain order and ensure security.

On July 1, police submitted a charge sheet in court, including Chinmoy and 38 others in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif.

The investigation report states that Alif was brutally killed following instructions and incitement from Chinmoy.

Earlier, on November 26, following the rejection of bail for Chinmoy, his followers staged a protest on the Chittagong court premises.

During the clash, lawyer Alif was brutally beaten to death on the street by assailants

Following the murder, his father, Jamal Uddin, filed a murder case at Kotwali police station, accusing 31 individuals.