CA Press Wing: Major violent crime figures show no significant rise

Recent media reports indicate a sharp rise in crimes this year, fuelling fear and insecurity among citizens.

Based on the official crime statistics from September 2024 to June 2025, the claim that crime is sharply rising this year is not completely supported by the data, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Monday.

In fact, the data provided by the police headquarters reveals stabilization in major crime categories over the past 10 months.

"These are not the hallmarks of a crime wave; in fact, some of the most serious crimes are either declining or stable. Only a few crime categories have increased.

"Citizens should remain vigilant but also trust that law enforcement is maintaining control, as reflected by relatively stable crime trends," the statement read.