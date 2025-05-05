Chinmoy Das shown arrested in lawyer Alif murder case

Chandan Kumar Dhar, popularly known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) and the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagaran Jote, who is currently in prison, has been shown as arrested in the case filed over the murder of Chittagong court lawyer Saiful Islam Alif.

Chittagong’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate SM Alauddin granted the police application during a virtual hearing on Monday, reports Bangla Tribune.

Earlier, on Sunday, investigating officers submitted applications to show Chinmoy arrested in four cases, including the murder of lawyer Alif, obstruction of police duties, and attacks on lawyers and litigants.

Among these, the court granted the application for shown arrest in the Alif murder case on Monday after a virtual hearing.

The hearings on the applications for shown arrest in the remaining three cases are scheduled to take place virtually on Tuesday.

Public Prosecutor of the Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Md Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan, told Bangla Tribune: “Investigating officers submitted applications on Sunday to show Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested in four cases. The court today (Monday) granted shown arrest in the Alif murder case following a virtual hearing. The hearings on the other three applications will be held on Tuesday.”

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofiz Uddin said: “The court has granted the application to show Chinmoy Das arrested in the case concerning the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif. This order was passed on Monday following a virtual hearing.”

The case stems from an event held on October 25, 2024, when a large gathering of the Sanatani community was organized in Chittagong under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On October 31, a sedition case was filed against him, alleging disrespect to the national flag.

A total of 19 individuals, including Chinmoy, were named in the case.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024.

The following day, his bail plea was rejected by the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, which ordered his detention.

The court’s decision led to a violent clash between law enforcement and Chinmoy's followers, including lawyers, near the court premises.

During the altercation, lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was fatally attacked.

Since then, Chinmoy has remained in custody.

His bail application was again rejected by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Chittagong on January 2, 2025.

Subsequently, he filed a bail petition with the High Court.

On February 4, 2025, the High Court issued a two-week rule asking why he should not be granted bail in the sedition case.

The same bench—Justice Md Atowar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza—later ruled in favor of his bail.

Following the brutal murder of lawyer Saiful, his father Jamal Uddin filed a murder case with Kotwali police station, naming 31 individuals.

Additionally, five other cases were filed over attacks on police, obstruction of duty, assaults on lawyers and litigants, and a crude bomb explosion.

A total of 51 people have been arrested in connection with the six cases, including 21 accused specifically of involvement in the murder.