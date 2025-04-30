SC Chamber judge withdraws stay of Chinmoy’s bail

The Chamber Court on Wednesday evening withdrew its order staying the bail of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote in a sedition case, shortly after passing the order and fixed Sunday for hearing.

Chamber Judge Justice Md Rezaul Haque fixed the date for hearing on a government appeal.

Earlier in the afternoon, the High Court granted bail to Chinmoy in the case.

The bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order.

Soon after the order, the state filed an appeal with the Appellate Division’s Chamber Court where Additional Attorney General Barrister Aneek R Haque argued for the suspension of the HC order.

The court then stayed the bail until the certified copy of the High Court’s judgment was released and a regular leave-to-appeal petition was filed.

Chinmoy’s lawyer was not present during the Chamber Court's issuance of the stay.

Later in the evening, Chinmoy’s counsel Apurba Bhattacharya said, “Upon hearing about the stay, I contacted the Chamber Judge's bench officer. He informed me that the stay order had been withdrawn.”

State counsels also said that the Chamber Court lifted the suspension and fixed Sunday for a hearing on the government’s appeal.

Earlier, on February 4, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why Chinmoy should not be granted bail in the sedition case, rejecting his bail plea.

On October 25 last year, a large gathering of the Sanatani community was held in Chattogram under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On October 31, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy, on charge of belittling the national flag.

On November 22, another large rally was held in Rangpur under the leadership of Chinmoy who was arrested in Dhaka on November 25 in the sedition case.

A Chattogram court rejected Chinmoy's bail petition, ordered him to be sent to jail and the decision sparked clashes between his followers, law enforcers and lawyers on the court premises.

At one stage of the clash, one lawyer, Saiful Islam Alif, was hacked to death outside the court premises.

Several cases were filed against Chinmoy and others following the murder of the lawyer.