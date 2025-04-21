Monday, April 21, 2025

Parvez murder: 3 placed on remand

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah issued the order on Monday

Parvez murder case, 3 placed on remand by Dhakas Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah issued the order on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 04:25 PM

Three individuals have been placed on a seven-day remand in connection with the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University, in the capital’s Banani area.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah issued the order on Monday.

The accused are Al-Kamal Sheikh, 19, Alvi Hossain Zunaid, 19 and Al-Amin Sani, 19.

The investigating officer sought a 10-day remand during the hearing, while the defence lawyer appealed for bail and sought cancellation of the remand.

The public prosecutor supported the remand plea.

Following the hearing, the magistrate granted a seven-day remand.

As the accused were being taken away, one of them claimed innocence, saying: “The real culprits have not been arrested. We were only recording videos. We are not involved in the incident.”  

Earlier, on the night of Sunday, police conducted drives in various parts of the capital and arrested the three accused.

At dawn on Sunday, Parvez’s brother, Humayun Kabir, filed a case at Banani police station naming eight individuals, including both students and outsiders.

Among the accused are Mahathi, Meherab and Abuzar Giffari from the university’s LLB and English departments, along with five other students from the institution.

According to the case statement, on Saturday at around 4:30pm, an altercation broke out between Parvez and three students of the same university over allegations of harassing two female students from the University of Scholars.

The university authorities intervened in an attempt to mediate the situation.

However, after leaving the campus, a group of youths allegedly attacked and stabbed Parvez, a student of textile engineering.

He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Topics:

BananiDhaka Metropolitan MagistrateKurmitola General Hospital
