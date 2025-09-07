Monday, September 08, 2025

2 arrested for defrauding students with fake IELTS question papers

A case has been filed in this connection, and police say further investigation is underway

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 10:45 PM

Police have arrested two individuals on charges of defrauding several students and embezzling large sums of money by promising to provide them with leaked IELTS exam question papers and answer sheets.

The duo was apprehended during a raid at the Amazon Lily Lake View Residence, a residential hotel under Banani police station, around 9:30pm on Saturday.

The arrestees are Panna Poonam Howlader alias Keya, 26 and Md Mamun Khan, 37.

During the arrest, police recovered over Tk8 lakh in cash and eight mobile phones from their possession, said DMP’s Deputy Commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman.

According to Banani police station sources, the complainant, Md Nadit Hasan Rocky, was preparing for the IELTS exam at Queen Global Consultant and IELTS Institute.

It was through this institution that the accused came into contact with him and several other examinees, offering to provide them with the exam's question papers and answers in exchange for money.

Trusting the accused, Rocky agreed to pay Tk1.80 lakh. Later, he learned that the accused had collected between Tk1 lakh and Tk3 lakh from each examinee.

On September 5, 2025, Rocky, along with his friend Tabibul Islam and other examinees, met the accused at the Amazon Lily Lake View Residence and handed over the money.

That night, the accused provided them with what they claimed were the question papers and answer sheets for the IELTS exam.

However, when Rocky appeared at the examination center, he discovered that only a few of the questions matched those provided by the accused. After the exam, he returned to the hotel to demand a refund, but the accused refused and allegedly threatened him.

A case has been filed in this connection, and police say further investigation is underway.

Topics:

Question LeakIELTSBanani
