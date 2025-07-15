9-year-old raped in Banani

A nine-year-old girl from Mymensingh was raped by an unidentified man in the Banani area of Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Monday behind a hospital in Banani.

Locals discovered the girl in critical condition and alerted the police.

Sub-inspector Md Rafique of Banani police station rushed her to the Emergency Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

Acting Coordinator of OCC (One Stop Crisis Centre) Dr Taiba Sultana said that the forensic examination of the child was completed on Tuesday morning. In addition, the necessary tests have been given. A full report will be given after all those reports are received.

She said that initially, signs of rape were found.

The injured child told the police that a man called her to a hospital around 8pm on Monday and raped her. She did not know him. However, she said that she would recognize him if she saw him.