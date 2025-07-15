Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

9-year-old raped in Banani

Locals discovered the girl in critical condition and alerted the police

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 01:25 PM

A nine-year-old girl from Mymensingh was raped by an unidentified man in the Banani area of Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Monday behind a hospital in Banani. 

Locals discovered the girl in critical condition and alerted the police.

Sub-inspector Md Rafique of Banani police station rushed her to the Emergency Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

Acting Coordinator of OCC (One Stop Crisis Centre) Dr Taiba Sultana said that the forensic examination of the child was completed on Tuesday morning. In addition, the necessary tests have been given. A full report will be given after all those reports are received.

She said that initially, signs of rape were found.

The injured child told the police that a man called her to a hospital around 8pm on Monday and raped her. She did not know him. However, she said that she would recognize him if she saw him.

Rafique said the police are working to identify the perpetrator to bring him to justice. The police are searching for any of her family members.

Topics:

Child RapeBanani
Read More

Traffic resumes in Mohakhali after 10hr blockade by CNG-run autorickshaw drivers

JnU human chain condemns rape, murder of Brahmanbaria girl

Man sentenced to 10 years for attempted child rape in Hatirjheel

2 killed in Banani road crash

Death reference in Magura child rape, murder case reaches HC

Speech-impaired girl abducted, raped in Magura; two held

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x