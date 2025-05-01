Why leaving Bangladesh feels like the only option for youths

The latest statistics from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) reveal a sharp rise in the number of Bangladeshi students going abroad in pursuit of higher education and better living standards.

Over the past 15 years, this figure has more than tripled, reflecting a growing trend: for many graduates, the primary goal in life is to leave the country.

According to a World Bank survey, the number of educated unemployed individuals in Bangladesh has increased by nearly 10% in the past decade.

University graduates struggle to enter the job market, which in turn drives a growing inclination to migrate overseas.

Ayaz Bin Faruk, a student in the English department at East West University in Dhaka, has just two semesters left before completing his undergraduate studies. Yet, he remains uncertain about his career path.

Expressing his frustration, Ayaz said: “Bangladeshi students generally have three options: prepare for the BCS exam, study for bank recruitment tests, or take the IELTS and go abroad.”

In Bangladesh, the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) jobs are considered top-tier ones due to its security and social status.

But, the number of vacancies is negligible compared to the number of applicants.

Data from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) shows that 325,608 candidates applied for the 46th BCS examination, whereas only 3,140 positions were available.

Safiur Rahman, a Political Science student at the University of Dhaka, said: “Every morning, students line up at the Central Library to prepare for the BCS. Some begin their preparation from the very first year.”

He added: “In Bangladesh, the BCS is seen as a golden deer, but for many, going abroad seems a more practical decision.”

Beyond competitive exams, social factors are also driving students abroad. Fatema Jahan Iku, a former student of North South University, recently transferred her credits and moved to London to continue her studies.

In Bangladesh, women still lack equal rights in the workplace, and societal norms are often not favourable to their dignity. For many women from educated, upper-middle-class families, foreign countries offer greater safety and social comfort.

Iku said that these factors are pivotal for female students considering overseas education.

As per the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (Banbeis), around one million students graduate every year, yet there is no structured job market or national employment strategy to accommodate this influx.

Dr Muhammad Nurul Islam, an English professor at the University of Houston in the United States, believes that the ratio between job availability and the number of graduates makes it clear why so many choose to leave.

“Educated youths aren't finding suitable jobs in the country. Those studying abroad see no guarantee of good employment if they return. Without a concrete plan, campaigns like Reverse Brain BD can't succeed,” he said.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics reports that 12% of the unemployed population holds at least a bachelor's or master's degree.

By contrast, those with no formal education have lower rates of unemployment, underscoring the lack of adequate employment for the highly educated.

Meanwhile, those who are employed are often dissatisfied with their salaries and benefits. Many young professionals are also frustrated with outdated office cultures.

Faisal Rimon, who works in a corporate firm, said: “While other countries are introducing new work cultures, Bangladesh is stuck in archaic systems. Labour laws are often ignored, and companies set wages and benefits based on their own structures.”

He added that while earlier generations were less aware of their rights in the workplace, today’s young professionals can compare conditions globally and have better communication tools. With better prospects abroad, many are choosing to migrate.

Shafayat Al Razi, a student at Harvard Business School, said that Bangladeshi students often enter the job market after the age of 25, spending additional years merely preparing for employment.

He said: “When I was in Bangladesh, my parents had to pay for my education. After coming to the US, I’ve been working part-time while studying, earning around $50,000 to $60,000 a year.”

“I can cover my expenses and even send money home—something I couldn’t do if I had stayed,” he added.

Unesco data shows that in 2023, a total of 52,800 Bangladeshi students went abroad for higher education. In contrast, only 16,809 students did so in 2008.

The 2024 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange reveals that 17,000 Bangladeshi students went to the United States last year alone—the highest on record, marking a 26% increase from the previous fiscal year.

Commenting on this trend, Dr Nusrat Jahan Chowdhury, a fellow researcher at the University of Texas, said many Bangladeshi students in the US have no plans to return.

“Aside from the quality of life and social security, one major reason is that Bangladesh lacks the ability to utilize the skills and knowledge gained abroad,” she said.

“Even those who return often face institutional barriers that prevent them from applying their expertise,” she added.

In many cases, returnees with advanced degrees are not permitted to work beyond traditional institutional frameworks. Often, they are denied appropriate remuneration, despite their enhanced skills.

According to Dr Chowdhury, Bangladesh’s workplace culture tends to favour those who have been employed longer rather than those with greater skills or experience.

She further said: “Additionally, public-sector workers may be pressured to participate in office or party politics. Independent research or expression can lead to harassment if it conflicts with the interests of the powerful. These factors discourage students from returning.”

A report by the Germany-based Development and Cooperation (D+C) noted that for decades, Bangladesh has relied heavily on remittances for economic development. Since the 1980s, the government has prioritized sending labourers abroad.

But, the nature of migration has changed. Those leaving now are not heading to the Middle East for low-skilled jobs but to the West for a better life.

While previous generations of workers often returned, today’s youth show little inclination to come back.

The report urges policymakers to address this issue by creating opportunities for these individuals to work in Bangladesh.

Rather than depending solely on remittances, the report recommends a strategic focus on harnessing intellectual capital through thoughtful planning and investment in human resources.