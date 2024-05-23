Thursday, May 23, 2024

Evaly's Rassel-Shamima acquitted in fraud case

  • Court accepted testimony of two witnesses
  • Defendants returned money owed to plaintiff
Mohammad Rassel, the former CEO of the e-commerce company Evaly, and the then chairman Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 May 2024, 04:20 PM

The former CEO of the e-commerce company Evaly Mohammad Rassel and chairman Shamima Nasrin have been acquitted in a case of criminal breach of trust and fraud.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi announced the verdict on Thursday afternoon.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Abu Taher Roni, said: “The court accepted the testimony of two witnesses in this case. After arguments on April 24, the court fixed May 23 for the verdict. Fearing punishment, the accused offered a compromise. The plaintiff agreed and was called. Today (Thursday), the defendants returned the money owed to the plaintiff before the court. Subsequently, the court acquitted them.”

According to the complaint, plaintiff Ali Reza Faruq paid Tk2,96,348 to Evaly on November 29, 2021, for the purchase of a bike. When the company failed to deliver the bike on time, they issued a cheque to Faruq. He deposited the cheque in the bank on January 16, 2022, but it was dishonoured. Despite contacting the defendants and sending legal notices, Faruq did not receive a refund. He then filed the case under sections 406 and 420 of the Penal Code.

Topics:

EvalyShamima NasrinMohammad Rassel
