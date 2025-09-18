Thursday, September 18, 2025

Evaly’s Rassel, Shamima get 3 years in jail for fraud

In addition to the jail term, each has been fined Tk10,000, and in default of payment, they will have to serve another three months of simple imprisonment

Mohammad Rassel, the former CEO of the e-commerce company Evaly, and the then chairman Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 01:43 PM

A Dhaka court has sentenced Evaly’s Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Rassel and Chairperson Shamima Nasrin to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over embezzlement and fraud.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Monirul Islam.

In addition to the jail term, each has been fined Tk10,000, and in default of payment, they will have to serve another three months of simple imprisonment.

The matter was confirmed by the plaintiff’s lawyer, HM Ruhul Amin Molla.

 

More to follow...

Top Brokers
