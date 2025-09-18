Evaly’s Rassel, Shamima get 3 years in jail for fraud

A Dhaka court has sentenced Evaly’s Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Rassel and Chairperson Shamima Nasrin to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over embezzlement and fraud.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Monirul Islam.

In addition to the jail term, each has been fined Tk10,000, and in default of payment, they will have to serve another three months of simple imprisonment.

The matter was confirmed by the plaintiff’s lawyer, HM Ruhul Amin Molla.

More to follow...