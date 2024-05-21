Wednesday, May 22, 2024

High Court approves appointment of new chairman of Destiny-2000

  • Court also accepted resignation of previous chairman Fakhruddin Ahmed
  • Petition filed in 2012
File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 04:20 PM

The High Court on Tuesday approved the appointment of Barrister Prashant Bhushan, a Supreme Court lawyer, as the new chairman of the board of directors of Destiny-2000.

The court also accepted the resignation of the previous chairman Fakhruddin Ahmed.

The High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury passed the order, said Barrister Mejbahur Rahman, a lawyer for Destiny's board of directors.

He said that after the resignation of Fakhruddin Ahmed from the chairmanship of Destiny's board, the High Court with the consent of its members, appointed Barrister Prashant Bhushan Barua as the chairman. At the same time, Fakhruddin Ahmed's resignation letter was accepted.

Earlier, in 2012, 16 shareholders of Destiny's board of directors had filed a petition in court to hold an AGM.

Based on their petition, the High Court reconstituted the board of directors of Destiny-2000 Limited on September 1, 2022, with former High Court Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury as chairman. At the same time, this board was allowed to hold the company's annual general meeting. The 17-member board was reconstituted, retaining nine of the previous members.

Former district judge Hasan Shahed Ferdous, barrister Margub Kabir, Fakhruddin Ahmed and businessmen Md Iqbal Zaman were made members of the new board of directors.

Last year on June 14, retired High Court Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of Destiny-2000 Limited, and board member Barrister Margub Kabir resigned from their positions. They submitted their resignation letters to the High Court citing personal reasons.

Later, on July 25 of last year, Fakhruddin Ahmed became the new chairman of the board of directors who has also resigned recently.

An application was submitted on behalf of Destiny to accept his resignation letter and appoint a new chairman. The High Court has accepted that application.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed a case alleging embezzlement and misappropriation of about Tk1,861 crore of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

On May 12, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced 46 people, including Destiny Group President and former army chief Harun-ar-Rashid and Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, to various terms of imprisonment and fined them Tk2,300 crore.

Topics:

HIgh CourtDestiny Group
