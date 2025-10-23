Thursday, October 23, 2025

HC grants final six-month extension for Sagar-Runi murder probe

Earlier, on April 22, the High Court granted a six-month extension for the investigation

Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi. Photo:UNB
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 12:39 PM

The High Court has granted a final six-month extension for the investigation into the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Nahar Runi.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Fatema Anwar issued the order on Thursday, following a hearing on the state’s petition seeking additional time.

Additional Attorney General Arshadur Rouf represented the state during the hearing, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan and Assistant Attorney General Mushfiqur Rahim. Advocates Manzill Murshid and Shishir Manir appeared on behalf of the writ petitioners.

Earlier, on April 22, the High Court had granted a six-month extension for the same investigation.

That order was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi, following a similar time extension plea from the state.

On October 17, 2024, in compliance with a High Court directive, a four-member high-powered task force was formed to oversee the investigation, with the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) appointed as its convenor.

The task force includes one representative each from the police (not below the rank of Additional DIG), the CID, and the RAB. The Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification to formalize the committee’s formation.

On September 30, 2024, the High Court had earlier instructed the government to form this high-powered task force, directing it to complete the investigation within six months. In the same order, the court also removed the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the case and ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to implement the directive by forming a team of experienced investigators from different law enforcement agencies.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam.

On the night of February 11, 2012, journalist couple Sagar Sarowar, news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka. Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then a five-year-old, was home at the time.

Following the incident, Runi’s brother, Nowshher Alam Roman, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. Initially, the case was assigned to that police station, before being transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) three days later.

After the DB failed to make progress, the case was handed over to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on April 18, 2012.

Of the eight individuals arrested in connection with the case, two are currently out on bail, while the others remain in custody.

Topics:

HIgh CourtDetective Branch (DB)Sagar-Runi
