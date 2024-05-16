Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 108th time

The probe report submission date in a case filed over the 2012 killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been deferred for the 108th time.

A Dhaka court on Thursday extended the date till June 30 for submitting the probe report.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque fixed the new date as the Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) investigating officer failed to submit the report.

Sagar, a news editor at the private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife, Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar area.

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, Runi’s brother, filed a case at Sher-e-Bangla police station the following day in connection with the murders.

Eight people, including Runi's friend Tanvir Rahman, were accused in the case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.