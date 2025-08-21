Thursday, August 21, 2025

Sagar-Runi’s son receives Purbachal plot deed from CA Yunus

At the handover event, the chief adviser inquired about the progress of the investigation into the Sagar-Runi murder case

Mahir Sarowar Megh, child of late journalists Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, receives the deed to a three-katha plot in Purbachal from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Thursday, August 21, 2025.
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 07:28 PM

Mahir Sarowar Megh, son of late journalists Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, received the deed to a three-katha plot in Purbachal from Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Megh gifted the chief adviser a jersey and a bag of his own design.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said Sagar applied for the plot in 2004 and was allocated it in 2005. Although full payment was made in 2009, the previous Awami League government did not hand over the plot. Megh now inherits ownership.

At the ceremony, the chief adviser inquired about the Sagar-Runi murder investigation, noting that prolonged inquiries fuel public frustration and negative perception. He urged authorities to conclude the high-profile case without delay.

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan added that the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), currently handling the case, reported loss of evidence due to the lengthy investigation.

Also present were advisers Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Farida Akhter, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Rajuk Chairman Md Riazul Islam, and Meherun Runi’s brother, Nawazesh Alam Roman.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusPurbachalSagar-RuniSagar-Runi Murder
