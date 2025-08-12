Court orders Sagar-Runi murder case IO to appear in person, submit progress report

A Dhaka court has directed the investigation officer of the Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case to appear in person and submit a progress report on the investigation.

The order was issued on Monday by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Minhazur Rahman’s court after the scheduled date for submitting the report passed without compliance.

The report was due on Monday, but the investigation officer, Additional Superintendent of Police of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Md Azizul Haque, failed to submit it.

The court then set September 14 as the new date for the IO to appear in person and present details on the progress of the investigation.

With this, the submission date for the investigation report has now been deferred 120 times.

On February 11, 2012, Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and ATN Bangla Senior Reporter Meherun Runi were murdered at their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka. Later, Runi’s brother, Nowshad Alam Roman, filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

On September 30 last year, the High Court removed the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the investigation and ordered that the probe be conducted by a high-powered task force formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Initially, the case was investigated by Sher-e-Bangla nagar police, later transferred to the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and then handed over to RAB.

Following the High Court’s directive, the government formed the four-member task force on October 23 last year, headed by the chief of PBI.