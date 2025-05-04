Report: Two people involved in Sagar-Runi murder

Two individuals were involved in the 2012 murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, according to a progress report submitted to the High Court by a special task force.

Investigators said the couple was not killed over domestic, professional, or financial disputes—but were murdered in their own home. However, due to unclear DNA samples, the identities of the killers remain unknown.

The progress report was recently submitted to the court.

The viscera report did not indicate the presence of any sedatives or poisons. The couple was killed using a kitchen knife and a cleaver. Despite their injuries, both remained alive for a while after the attack. No one was inside the apartment beforehand, nor was there any sign of forced entry.

The report concludes that the murders occurred between 3am and 5am. DNA analysis indicates Sagar was attacked first, followed by Runi. At the time, they were lying in bed with their son, Megh. Investigators believe Sagar was restrained to prevent him from resisting. As Runi was considered physically weaker, her limbs were not tied.

Based on blood pattern analysis, the task force initially assumed Runi died before Sagar. And, scientific assessment suggests Sagar was the second to die.

Four DNA profiles were recovered from the scene—three male and one female. Two were identified as belonging to the victims, while the remaining two could not be matched, leaving investigators unable to confirm the killers’ identities or motive. As a result, the task force has requested more time for the investigation.

The report further mentions that detectives arrived at the crime scene between 10:30am and 11am that day. Before that, footprints from journalists and locals had destroyed much of the evidence.

A broken portion of the kitchen balcony railing, measuring 14.5 inches by 8.5 inches, appeared recently damaged, suggesting it could have been used for entry or escape. However, no complete footprints were found there.

The taskforce, working alongside the CID, noted that DNA can be matched when two to three individuals are involved. However, with DNA from five to six people in the sample, identification becomes nearly impossible. This has further hindered progress.

On September 30, 2024, the High Court ordered the formation of a high-powered task force to investigate the case and complete it within six months.

The court also removed RAB from the investigation and instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to implement the order, forming a task force comprising experienced officers from multiple agencies.

In compliance, a four-member taskforce headed by the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was formed on October 17, 2024.

Following submission of the progress report, the High Court granted another six months to continue the investigation. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi.

Sagar, news editor at the private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife, Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar area.

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case at Sher-e-Bangla police station the following day in connection with the murders.