Sunday, May 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Report: Two people involved in Sagar-Runi murder

Due to unclear DNA samples, the identities of the killers remain unknown

File image: Members of Dhaka Reporters` Unity in Dhaka hold a candlelight vigil remembering the journalist couple Sagar and Runi on Thursday, February 10, 2022 Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 May 2025, 09:44 AM

Two individuals were involved in the 2012 murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, according to a progress report submitted to the High Court by a special task force.

Investigators said the couple was not killed over domestic, professional, or financial disputes—but were murdered in their own home. However, due to unclear DNA samples, the identities of the killers remain unknown.

The progress report was recently submitted to the court. 

The viscera report did not indicate the presence of any sedatives or poisons. The couple was killed using a kitchen knife and a cleaver. Despite their injuries, both remained alive for a while after the attack. No one was inside the apartment beforehand, nor was there any sign of forced entry.

The report concludes that the murders occurred between 3am and 5am. DNA analysis indicates Sagar was attacked first, followed by Runi. At the time, they were lying in bed with their son, Megh. Investigators believe Sagar was restrained to prevent him from resisting. As Runi was considered physically weaker, her limbs were not tied.

Based on blood pattern analysis, the task force initially assumed Runi died before Sagar. And, scientific assessment suggests Sagar was the second to die.

Four DNA profiles were recovered from the scene—three male and one female. Two were identified as belonging to the victims, while the remaining two could not be matched, leaving investigators unable to confirm the killers’ identities or motive. As a result, the task force has requested more time for the investigation.

The report further mentions that detectives arrived at the crime scene between 10:30am and 11am that day. Before that, footprints from journalists and locals had destroyed much of the evidence.

A broken portion of the kitchen balcony railing, measuring 14.5 inches by 8.5 inches, appeared recently damaged, suggesting it could have been used for entry or escape. However, no complete footprints were found there.

The taskforce, working alongside the CID, noted that DNA can be matched when two to three individuals are involved. However, with DNA from five to six people in the sample, identification becomes nearly impossible. This has further hindered progress.

On September 30, 2024, the High Court ordered the formation of a high-powered task force to investigate the case and complete it within six months.

The court also removed RAB from the investigation and instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to implement the order, forming a task force comprising experienced officers from multiple agencies. 

In compliance, a four-member taskforce headed by the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was formed on October 17, 2024.

Following submission of the progress report, the High Court granted another six months to continue the investigation. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi.

Sagar, news editor at the private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife, Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar area. 

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time. 

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case at Sher-e-Bangla police station the following day in connection with the murders.

Topics:

Sagar-RuniSagar-Runi Murder
Read More

State tells HC: Sagar-Runi murder case docs burnt at DB office

Next date for Sagar-Runi murder probe report on Jan 27

Sagar-Runi murder: Report submission deferred for 113th time

4-member taskforce formed to investigate Sagar-Runi murder case

HC: Complete Sagar-Runi murder probe within 6 months

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 112th time

Latest News

Verstappen surges to pole in Miami GP qualifying

Ancelotti to reveal future plans at end of season

Messi’s Miami bounce back with 4-1 crushing of Red Bulls

Barca battle back to preserve league title charge

Norris wins wild and wet Miami GP sprint race

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x