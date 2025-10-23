HC dissatisfied as Sagar-Runi murder probe sees no progress in 14 years

Fourteen years after the brutal murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, law enforcement agencies have yet to make significant progress in the investigation, prompting the High Court to express dissatisfaction despite the formation of a high-powered task force.

Over the years, the deadline for submitting the investigation report has been extended more than 120 times.

The last scheduled submission date was September 14, but the report remains pending.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Minhazur Rahman, citing repeated delays, directed investigators to expedite the probe and set November 30 for the next hearing.

Earlier, on April 22, the High Court granted an additional six months to complete the investigation following a hearing on the prosecution’s plea for more time.

On September 30, 2024, the court had directed the Home Ministry to form a high-powered task force comprising experienced officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and ordered the submission of the investigation report within six months.

Despite two separate six-month extensions, the prosecution has not produced the report. The case was brought before a bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Fatema Anwar on Thursday.

Additional Attorney General Arshadul Rauf represented the state, while Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for the plaintiff, and Advocate Manzil Morshed represented the petitioner in the related writ.

During the hearing, Advocate Shishir Monir told the court that despite being granted time to submit the report and the formation of a high-powered task force, no progress had been made. He requested that the task force be summoned before the court.

In response, Additional Attorney General Arshadul Rauf said that the task force was working on the case and would submit the report once it was completed, adding that more time was needed.

Advocate Shishir Monir argued that if more time was required, the task force should formally apply and inform the court of its progress.

Advocate Manzill Murshid also suggested that the authorities update the court on the progress of the investigation, if any.

Arshadul Rauf replied that the investigation was ongoing but complicated due to changes in officers and the case’s sensitivity. “It is a tough case. The RAB and police headquarters are both involved. The government is prioritising this investigation. We are seeking another six months to complete it,” he said.

Advocate Shishir Monir countered that the prosecution had been making the same argument repeatedly. “This case carries great significance across the country,” he told the court.

The court expressed frustration, asking how many more years it will take and how much progress has been made.

Regardless of who comes to power, the investigation must move forward, the court said.

Following the hearing, the court granted a final six-month extension, directing the task force to complete the investigation within this period.

The journalist couple, Sagar Sarowar, news editor at Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were murdered on February 11, 2012, at their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka.

Their five-year-old son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, was present at the time. Following the murders, Runi’s brother, Nawshher Al Ruman, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

The case was initially handled by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police, then transferred to the Detective Branch (DB), and later handed over to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on April 18, 2012, after the DB failed to make progress. Of the eight individuals arrested in connection with the case, two have been granted bail, while the rest remain in custody.