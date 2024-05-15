Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Nipun's writ seeks ban on Misha-Dipjol committee activities

  • Writ petition filed in High Court 
  • Demanded formation of probe committee

 

Nipun welcomes the newly elected president and general secretary with flowers after the results were announced recently. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 11:51 AM

Actress Nipun Akhter, the defeated general secretary candidate, has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the annulment of the 2024-26 elections of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

The writ sought a ban on the Misha-Dipjol-led committee from performing its duties.

The writ petition was filed in a High Court bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque on Wednesday.

Advocate Palash Chandra Roy filed the writ on Nipun's behalf.

In her writ, she demanded the formation of a probe committee, alleging irregularities and rigging in the election.

Besides, instructions have been sought to announce the new election schedule.

Earlier, the Misha-Dipjol panel won the 2024-26 elections of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

On April 20, Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the results of the election.

FDCMisha SawdagarBangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi SamitiNipun AkterDipjol
