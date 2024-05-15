Nipun's writ seeks ban on Misha-Dipjol committee activities

Actress Nipun Akhter, the defeated general secretary candidate, has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the annulment of the 2024-26 elections of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

The writ sought a ban on the Misha-Dipjol-led committee from performing its duties.

The writ petition was filed in a High Court bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque on Wednesday.

Advocate Palash Chandra Roy filed the writ on Nipun's behalf.

In her writ, she demanded the formation of a probe committee, alleging irregularities and rigging in the election.

Besides, instructions have been sought to announce the new election schedule.

Earlier, the Misha-Dipjol panel won the 2024-26 elections of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

On April 20, Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the results of the election.