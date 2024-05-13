Suspended JnU student gets 5 years in jail for hurting religious sentiments

A Dhaka court has sentenced suspended Jagannath University student Tithy Sarkar to five years' imprisonment in a case filed for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh).

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfikar Hayat handed down the verdict in the presence of the convict on Monday.

Bench assistant Jewel Mia confirmed the matter and said the court also granted one-year probation to Tithy after her lawyer applied for it.

On October 23, 2020, some screenshots of Tithy’s Facebook account making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) went viral.

Immediately, students staged a demonstration at the university campus.

Tithy was suspended from the university on October 26, and she was also suspended from her post as the office secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad's JnU unit on October 23 of that year.

On November 5, 2020, Tithy was sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Abu Musa Rifat, a student from Tithy’s department, filed the case with the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka.