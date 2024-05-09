Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Court: Witnesses in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case biased

  • 6 accused acquitted
  • Three convicts fined Tk2 lakh
  • Actor fatally shot in December 1998
File image of Sohel Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2024, 04:40 PM

After 25 years, the court finally delivered its verdict in the case of the fatal shooting of actor Sohel Chowdhury outside the Trump Club in Banani, Dhaka, on December 17, 1998.

Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 delivered the verdict on Thursday, acquitting six others accused in the case.

The judge observed: "Many of the witnesses who provided evidence to the police have since passed away, making it impossible to verify their testimony. Additionally, several accused individuals failed to appear in court to testify, and even the magistrates who recorded their statements did not attend court proceedings. Furthermore, the witnesses who did testify displayed bias and attempted to conceal the truth."

In addition to life imprisonment, the court fined Abdul Aziz and the two other convicts, Trumps Club owner Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam and Adnan Siddiqui, Tk2 lakh. In default, they would have to spend another 1 month in prison.

The six who were acquitted are Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton, Faruque Abbasi, Sanzidul Islam Emon and Ashish Rai Choudhury alias Bottle Choudhury.

Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Afakul Islam, Salim Khan, Haroon Or Rashid and Adnan Siddiqui had been tried in absentia.

Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun and Faruque Abbasi were on bail, while Sanzidul Islam Emon was escorted to the court from jail.

Sohel Chowdhury was fatally shot on December 18, 1998, under Trumps Club in Abedin Tower in the Banani neighbourhood of Dhaka.

Sohel’s brother Touhidul Islam Chowdhury filed a case with Gulshan police station in connection with the murder.

After investigating the matter, Assistant Police Commissioner Abul Kashem Bepari pressed charges against nine people on July 30 of the next year.

Commenting on the judgment, the judge noted several discrepancies in the case, including the loss of crucial case documents and inconsistencies in witness testimonies. While some evidence pointed to the involvement of certain individuals, it was deemed insufficient to justify capital punishment.

In response to queries from journalists, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said that they would review the full verdict before deciding whether to appeal.

Farooq Ahmad, the lawyer representing one of the acquitted individuals, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, particularly regarding the release of his client after 16 years of incarceration.

He emphasized that his client had no involvement in the case and welcomed the court's decision.

Topics:

ShootingSpeedy Trial Tribunal
Read More

Three get life in prison for actor Sohel Chowdhury murder

Shooting student in class: Sirajganj medical college lecturer suspended

Latest News

Djokovic says he is ready to peak at French Open

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

President urges founders to upgrade private universities to int'l standard

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

Mango harvesting in Natore to begin on May 25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x